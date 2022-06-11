Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Hero DMC Heart Institute organises “Aarogya Nareetva” to spread awareness on women’s health issues

Hero DMC Heart Institute organises “Aarogya Nareetva” to mark the International Day of Action for Women’s Health in Ludhiana
Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal were honoured as chief guest and guest of honour on the occasion held by Hero DMC Heart Institute on women’s health issues. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Commemorating the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, the department of cardiology, Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI), organised an event “Aarogya Nareetva” on Saturday to spread awareness regarding women’s health issues.

The oration for the event was delivered by the head of department of cardiology, NIZAM’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad,-cum-president of WINCARS, Dr Jyotsana Maddury.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal were honoured as chief guest and guest of honour on the occasion.

Dr Maddury said heart failure in women is increasing alarmingly, especially after Covid-19 pandemic. “One out of three women suffer from heart disease. Women who are post-menopausal, suffer from hypertension, valvular heart disease, obesity tend to be more vulnerable to heart failure,” she added.

The DC said even educated women tend to delay getting their regular check-ups, they should mark a day in their calendar for their routine check-up. “ We need to educate all members of our family about the health issues that ail women,” the DC aded.

During the event, a newsletter “Aarogya Nareetva” was also released. A poster making competition “Kalaveethi” was also organised. Dean, academics, Sandeep Kaushal felicitated the winners with prizes.

