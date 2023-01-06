Ludhiana: High drama at civil hospital after body swap; kin vandalises facility

After the body swap of a 25-year-old man was discovered at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Thursday, relatives of the deceased vandalised the emergency ward and mother and child ward’s entrance, including the senior medical officer’s room.

The staff members at the hospital alleged that the mob used oxygen cylinders to attack them. Hospital staff alleged that a staff nurse Palwinder Kaur, Class 4 worker Bhagwati; a laboratory technician, and a sweeper were assaulted by the mob.

It was found on Thursday morning that the body of one Ayush Sood of Kartar Nagar, Salem Tabri, was missing from the hospital.

Sood had passed away on January 1 due to Hepatitis C and his body was kept at the mortuary on January 3, as his sisters were coming from Canada for his last rites and cremation.

When Ayush’s family went to collect his body from the hospital on Thursday morning, it was found that it had been handed over to the family of one Maneesh Sharma, 34, who had died of a heart attack on January 3.

His body was also kept at the mortuary on January 3. Maneesh, a resident of Karamsar Colony, was in Punjab Police and on security duty with a judge.

Maneesh’s brother Brijlal, said, “We had collected Maneesh’s body from the civil hospital after the postmortem on January 4 and cremated it.” It has now been discovered that Maneesh’s body is still in the mortuary and Ayush was cremated by his family.

“We had called Maneesh’s family and they said that they have claimed the right body and performed his last ritesat Subash Nagar cremation ground,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra.

Ayush’s family has collected his mortal remains from the Subash Nagar cremation ground.

Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur, said, “ The incident is unfortunate, I have sought a detailed report on the matter and a board of doctors has been formed to conduct a probe. We held a meeting with the police and we demanded more security from them. We will also find out lags in our department. But, damage to public property is not justified.”

Senior medical officer Dr Amarjit Kaur said, “An Inquiry has been marked and we have written to the police to lodge an FIR. Damaging public property is not a way to register a protest.” Dr Charan Kamal, nodal officer (emergency) and a forensic expert, said, “We had tagged Maneesh’s body and his family had identified and claimed it.”

On the assurance of ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra, Ayush’s family members left the hospital premises and went to lodge an FIR against the civil hospital. “If the family members agree, we will get the DNA test conducted of Ayush’s mortal remains,” said Sra.