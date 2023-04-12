Ludhiana hospitals run out of vaccine as Covid cases rise, last jab given on March 28

The city hospitals are facing a crunch of Covid-19 vaccines with the last jab administered on March 28, even as authorities have been urging people to get booster shots amid a recent spurt in the infections.

As per the data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Department of Health & Family Welfare Punjab, Ludhiana district reported 41 Covid-19 cases in March (HT File Photo)

Government as well as major private hospitals across the district, including Dayanand Medical College and Hosptial (DMCH), Apollo hospital and Christian Medical College (CMC) are facing shortage of vaccine stock.

In the months of December, January and February, the number of cases per month was less than 10.

As per the data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Department of Health & Family Welfare Punjab, the district reported 41 Covid-19 cases in March.

As per details provided by health officials, Ludhiana received its last consignment of vaccines on February 3, which included 500 doses of Covishield and 1,120 doses of Covaxin that lasted till February 10 and March 28 respectively.

Sharing details about the Covid-19 vaccine crunch in Ludhiana, district immunisation officer Dr. Minisha said, “Supply is made in view of demand. With graph of Covid-19 cases going down earlier this year, demand of vaccine in Ludhiana dropped significantly. State health department cannot hoard the stock as it may expire if not used in the given period.”

“We have raised the demand for the supply with the state health minister, who has further written to the Central government for the procurement of vaccines. We have been assured that restocking of medicines will take about a week’s time and thereafter vaccination drives shall run smoothly at different government health centers as usual,” she said.

According to official data, in Ludhiana, 34 lakh people have got their first jab, 26.50 lakh have been given the second dose of the vaccine and around 2 lahk have got their booster dose.

The unavailability of vaccines throughout the district has raised an alarm those who have to fly abroad.

“It has been a week since I am coming here to inquire about vaccine availability. I am expected to leave for the UK by the first week of May, but I fear that if I do not get my third dose on time, there will be an unwarranted delay in my plan. I might have to reschedule my flight that will cost a fortune,” said a student outside Lord Mahaveer Civil Hospital.

District logs 15 new cases

The Ludhiana district on Wednesday reported 15 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active case load to 111, pushing the positivity rate to 2.73%.

As per the official data, no death due to covid-19 was reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, 1 13,852 people have tested positive in Ludhiana, while 3,021 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

The district on Tuesday reported its third death due to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities due to the virulent disease this year to three. The first covid-19 death was reported on March 30 and the other on April 4.