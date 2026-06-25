Ludhiana: Illegally built house of drug smuggler demolished, say police

A joint team of the Ludhiana police and the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished an “illegally constructed” house allegedly built by “notorious drug smuggler” Rana Kumar in Shimlapuri, officials said. The demolition was carried out using bulldozers amid heavy police deployment.

The police said the accused allegedly encroached upon government land in the Shimlapuri area and constructed the building in violation of municipal rules and regulations. (HT File)

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Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harpal Singh said Rana Kumar has been involved in drug trafficking and criminal activities for nearly 15 years. The DCP added that the accused is a habitual offender; his first criminal case dates back to 2012. Since then, multiple cases under serious charges have been registered against him.

The police said the accused allegedly encroached upon government land in the Shimlapuri area and constructed the building in violation of municipal rules and regulations.

DCP Harpal Singh further added that the illegal structure was identified after verification by civic authorities, following which demolition action was initiated with full police support. He further revealed that Rana Kumar is currently absconding. Police teams are conducting continuous raids to trace his whereabouts.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the DCP, the police are also probing other properties allegedly acquired by the accused through illegal earnings. If additional illegal assets are found linked to Rana Kumar, similar strict action will be taken against them. Officials said similar action would continue against illegal constructions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the DCP, the police are also probing other properties allegedly acquired by the accused through illegal earnings. If additional illegal assets are found linked to Rana Kumar, similar strict action will be taken against them. Officials said similar action would continue against illegal constructions. {{/usCountry}}

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