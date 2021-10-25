Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Illegally stored firecrackers seized, one arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Illegally stored firecrackers seized, one arrested

Police arrested a grocer and seized illegally stored firecrackers from his shop at Ranjit Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday; accused told the police that he had bought them from Dhuri for sale
The police arrested a grocer and seized illegally stored firecrackers from his shop at Ranjit Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking action against illegal storage of firecrackers, the police arrested a grocer who had stored crackers illegally in a hall on the first floor of his shop in Ranjit Nagar on Saturday. It is the second such incident in two days when the police have busted illegal godowns of firecrackers in the city.

The accused has been identified as Arpit Mittal, 32, of Ranjit Nagar.

ASI Kapil Kumar, in-charge, Sherpur police post, said the police received the information that the accused had stored a cache of firecrackers in the hall above his grocery shop.

The police conducted a raid and recovered firecrackers. During the investigation, the accused told the police that he had bought firecrackers from Dhuri for sale. However, he has no licence to sell or store firecrackers.

A case under Sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

On Friday, the Daba police had arrested Jasdeep Singh of Satguru Nagar who had converted his house into a godown to store firecrackers illegally.

RELATED STORIES

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian has already imposed a ban on storing firecrackers in residential areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP