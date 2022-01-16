Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: In-laws booked for harassing woman for dowry
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: In-laws booked for harassing woman for dowry

Published on Jan 16, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 28-year-old woman has accused her father-in-law and mother-in-law of harassing her and attempting to tear off her clothes, for not fulfilling their demand for car and cash in dowry.

The case has been registered after a 14-month long investigation.

The complainant, a resident of New Kundan Puri, said her in-laws had started harassing her for dowry soon after marriage. On April 17, 2019, her mother-in-law and father-in-law barged into her room and started assaulting her. She said her father-in-law tried to tear off her clothes while her mother-in-law had pulled her hair. She, however, managed to escape.

The complaint was filed on November 20, 2020.

Sub-inspector Tamanna Davi, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and hunt has been launched for them.

