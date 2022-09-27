Ludhiana: Incessant rain affects paddy crop on 60K hectares

The incessant rain has affected an estimated 60,000 hectare of paddy crop in the district. Paddy is sown in 2.5 lakh hectare in the district.

The agriculture department started carrying out a field survey of crop damage on Monday. The heavy rainfall has been stated to have caused the second jolt to paddy farmers who were fearing low yield due to the outbreak of southern rice black streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) commonly referred to as dwarfing disease.

“We are carrying out field visits in Raikot, Jagraon, Dakha and surrounding areas following reports of crop damage. However, the crop has suffered lodging (bending of crop) but it is difficult to predict whether the crop has been completely flattened and damaged. If the conditions continue to remain clear, we could expect the crop to recover and it would be ready for harvesting soon,” said chief agricultural officer Amanajit Singh.

Impact of climate change

According to the principal meteorologist at the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU Prabhjyot Kaur, the change in rain pattern was a result of climate change.

“Instead of steady rainfall, we are witnessing heavy rainfall for short durations. Such rainfall causes flooding and does not help in groundwater recharge as the water is not soaked and runs off the surface,” said Kaur.

She said that untimely rainfall has affected the crop for the second time within a year and led to crop loss.

She said that a similar phenomenon had hit the harvesting of rabi crops when heavy rainfall in the month of January impacted the seed germination and later high temperature led to a low yield of wheat crop.

She said as the kharif crop is due for harvest in September, unexpected heavy rainfall flattened the crop at many places across the state. She said that even in 2021, heavy rains were witnessed in Ludhiana during mid- September.