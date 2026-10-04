Ludhiana: Industry body chief meets CM over ‘mixed land’ policy

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular on Friday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to press for a permanent solution for industries operating in mixed land use (MLU) areas across the city as the policy expired on September 30.

According to Kular, around 10,000 such units across 72 localities are functioning in the city. (HT)

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The mixed land use policy was originally introduced by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in 2008 for a 10-year period after industrialists raised concerns over operating units in residential zones. Under the framework, the state was expected to develop alternative industrial hubs—such as the Dhanansu industrial area— to facilitate eventual relocation before the term ended. However, with alternative infrastructure failing to materialise in time, the Congress government granted a five-year extension in 2018, followed by another three-year extension by the current AAP administration in 2023, which concluded last month.

Industrialists fear regulatory action if the government does not extend the policy, while many fear that shifting their units to designated industrial areas could impose a financial burden they cannot afford.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kular, around 10,000 such units across 72 localities are functioning in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kular, around 10,000 such units across 72 localities are functioning in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting that many of these MSMEs have been operating since 3 decades, Kular stated that shifting is practically impossible for them.

He said small-scale industrialists cannot afford the steep costs of purchasing new land, constructing facilities, and relocating heavy machinery, a disruption that would stall production and threaten local employment.

FICO has urged the Punjab government to declare established MLU pockets as official industrial zones and regularise existing units through a simplified, practical policy.

Sharing details of the meeting, Kular said, “The deadline has passed, but the industry cannot be left in uncertainty. These industries have been working at these locations for decades, providing employment and supporting Punjab’s economy. We request the chief minister to save these industries and give them a permanent solution.”

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FICO appealed to the state government to make an early decision in the interest of thousands of MSMEs, workers, and their families.

Kular added that the CM assured him saying, “The government will ensure a timely resolution for the issue.”