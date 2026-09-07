Ludhiana: ISBT grapples with crumbling passenger infra, encroachments

Passengers at the city’s ISBT are grappling with two parallel problems — commercial encroachments eating into public space and basic passenger facilities remaining locked, non-functional or poorly maintained.

Eatery owners encroachments eat into public space at Ludhiana bus stand, basic facilities remain locked. (HT Photo)

Contact staff at the bus stand alleged that shopkeepers were permitted to use around two feet beyond their allotted spaces, but several vendors had extended their establishments by nearly four feet, leaving less room for passengers to move around.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Makeshift stalls, tables and other items were also occupying portions of the premises, adding to the congestion, they said.

The contract workers added that they had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities, including written complaints, but to no avail.

Praveen Kumar, general secretary of the Contract Workers Union, said workers had repeatedly brought the matter to the authorities’ notice. “We have raised these issues many times and have also submitted complaints in writing. The matter has been brought to Nawraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, notice but no proper action has followed. The problems have persisted for almost two years now,” he said.

Locked waiting halls, defunct water coolers

While commercial establishments allegedly encroach upon passenger space, several facilities meant for commuters remain inaccessible or in poor condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The air-conditioned waiting area near Counter 5, meant for passengers travelling on AC buses, remains completely closed. The facility is unavailable to passengers despite the need for a comfortable waiting space, particularly for those who have to spend considerable time at the terminal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The air-conditioned waiting area near Counter 5, meant for passengers travelling on AC buses, remains completely closed. The facility is unavailable to passengers despite the need for a comfortable waiting space, particularly for those who have to spend considerable time at the terminal. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The ground-floor waiting area is also poorly maintained, with its walls peeling at several places. Water coolers meant for passengers are reportedly non-functional.

The upper-floor waiting hall remains locked despite seating arrangements being available inside. Its walls have peeling plaster and are badly maintained, indicating prolonged neglect.

“There are waiting facilities here but passengers cannot use them. The AC waiting area is closed and the upper floor hall is locked. People have to wait in the open or find whatever space is available,” said Gaurav, a passenger at the bus stand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another passenger, Diksha, said basic facilities should be readily accessible at a major public transport hub. “If passengers have to wait for a long time there should at least be a clean and usable place to sit and access to drinking water,” she said.

Stagnant water, garbage compound woes

Sanitation remains another concern at the bus stand. Stagnant, dirty water and sludge were found along portions of the premises, with garbage lying around waterlogged patches. A water point with several taps was also poorly maintained.

A large heap of damaged two-wheelers and other vehicles has accumulated in the parking area amid waste, further adding to the unhygienic conditions.

The bus stand’s accessibility infrastructure has also suffered neglect. A lift near Counter 40, intended to assist persons with disabilities and passengers travelling towards the mini bus stand, has reportedly remained non-functional for a long time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Workers further alleged that some food outlets charged passengers prices at their own discretion, adding to commuters’ grievances.

Punjab Roadways general manager Nawraj Batish said the bus stand was currently being managed at a basic level. “Whatever work is being done at the bus stand is currently being managed at a basic level. The government has decided to hand over the overall management of the bus stand under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The proposal has already been approved by the board of directors and the tender is likely to be floated within one or two months. Once the tender is awarded, the new system will be implemented,” he said.