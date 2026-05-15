...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Jagraon bridge elevated road in bad shape, commuters suffer

Activist Parminder Mehta, who has been taking up the issue with the municipal corporation, said that the contractor stopped the work about a month ago, soon after starting

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The road carpeting work on the elevated road on Jagraon bridge has been stuck for the last few  weeks, leaving an uneven road jeopardising the safety of commuters.

The road is without an asphalt layer at irregular intervals. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

The old asphalt layer was scraped around early April to lay a new layer. But only parts of it have been blacktopped. The road coming into the city is without an asphalt layer at irregular intervals while the speed lane on the side going towards Jalandhar bypass is totally without any block topping. This has led to accidents as speeding on the uncovered part of the road causes imbalance.

Activist Parminder Mehta, who has been taking up the issue with the municipal corporation, said that the contractor stopped the work about a month ago, soon after starting.

“There are parts that are covered and at some intervals you will find pot holes. This is a serious concern for the safety of commuters. It is hard to control the speed and restore balance,” he said.

 
municipal corporation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Jagraon bridge elevated road in bad shape, commuters suffer
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Jagraon bridge elevated road in bad shape, commuters suffer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.