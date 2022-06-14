Ludhiana jail inmate booked for running illegal weapons racket
A Ludhiana Central Jail inmate, who is facing trial in a murder case, has been booked for allegedly running an illegal weapons racket from behind the bars, the Punjab Police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) said on Tuesday.
According to police, the suspect — identified as Rohan Kumar — issued instructions to an aide to procure an illegal weapon, via a mobile phone. Efforts are on to bring him on production warrants to question him and find the motive as well as the source of the weapon, said inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA staff-2, Ludhiana.
Probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has revealed that how gangsters are running operations from jails in Punjab. Multiple seizures of mobile phones have been made from jails across Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar, Goindwal and other parts of the state since the high-profile murder on May 29. Jail minister Harjot Bains has promised to make all prisons free of mobile phones within the next six months and warned of strict action against erring jail officials.
The present case came to the fore after the CIA staff, Ludhiana, arrested 21-year-old Rahul Thapar following a tip-off, and recovered an illegal .32 bore pistol and two bullets from his possession.
During questioning, Rahul allegedly told police that he received a call from Rohan for collecting the weapon and bullets from a person near the Ludhiana interstate bus terminal, and keep them with him until the next call. Inspector Juneja said that Rahul is a drug addict with no past criminal record, and Rohan is lodged in jail for the past two years after committing a murder.
Earlier, in September 2021, a team of the special task force had busted a drug racket being operated by a Ludhiana jail inmate after the arrest of two peddlers and recovery of 945 grams of heroin.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics