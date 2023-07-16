Ludhiana: Jakhar attacks govt over flood situation

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar chided the chief minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government for the floods in the state and said it was gross negligence and inefficiency at the part of the Punjab government due to which people in the state had to suffer loss of life and property.

BJP leaders welcoming BJP state President Sunil Jakhar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Jakhar who made his maiden visit to Ludhiana on Sunday, after his appointment as state president of the BJP, said Bhagwant Mann has a responsibility towards the three crore Punjabi’s, who made him the chief minister with a huge majority, but it is a matter of regret that he forgot his responsibility. Sunil Jakhar said the chief minister has not yet announced any relief package for the flood victims. While a fund of ₹218 crore was released by the Central government as a relief package.

Local leaders and office bearers of BJP accorded a warm welcome to Sunil Jakhar, who convened a meeting with the leaders to discuss the current political situation in the state and to further strengthen the party while preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the gathering, Jakhar thanked all the local BJP leaders and office bearers for the warm welcome and boost the morale of the party workers while discussing the current political situation in the state.

The others who were present include state vice president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Subhash Sharma, Varinder Kaur, KD Bhandari, Dayal Singh Sodhi, Arvind Khanna, Harjot Kamal, Harminder Brar, Surjit Jyani, Raj Kumar Verka, Lakhwinder Singh Garcha, state treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, chief spokesperson Anil Sarin, former district BJP president Parveen Bansal, BJP district general secretary Kantendu Sharma and district BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman.

Dhiman said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under the leadership of Sunil Jakhar, the BJP would win all the seats in Punjab.

