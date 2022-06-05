Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy, Friends Club seal berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival finals

Published on Jun 05, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

While the Jarkhar Academy and Friends Club Roomi on Saturday sealed their berth in the final of the senior category, Chachrari Hockey Centre and Amargarh Hockey team advanced to the final of the sub-junior category on Day 8 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust in Jarkhar village.

In the senior category, Jarkhar Hockey team outplayed Kila Raipur 5-4 to qualify for the finals.

Initially, the match ended tied 6-6, but Jarkhar team which trailed by three goals in the first quarter made a strong comeback and managed to draw the match. Jarkhar team took the lead in the penalty shootout.

In another nail-biter, Friends Club Roomi defeated Batchmate Club, Sahnewal, 7-6.

Meanwhile, in the first sub-junior semi-final match, Grass Round Academy, Chachrari, won against Jarkhar Academy 4-2.

In the second match, which earlier ended tied 3-3, Nankana Sahib Public School Rampura Chhanna, Amargarh, knocked out HTC Hockey Centre, Rampura, 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

