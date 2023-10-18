Ludhiana: Jauramajra felicitates families of martyrs of Operation Pawan

Freedom fighter and defence services welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Wednesday honoured family members of martyrs of Operation Pawan during a felicitation ceremony held at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum.

Cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra with others during a felicitation ceremony at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

Recalling the stellar role of armed forces in preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said that the Indian Armed Forces have a glorious tradition of remaining on the forefront for defending the unity and sovereignty of the country besides guarding its borders while performing their duty. He categorically mentioned that the country would ever remain indebted to these heroes for their selfless services and supreme sacrifices made for the motherland. He complemented the professionalism and ethos of the Indian Army and lauded the invaluable contribution of the defence forces towards nation building.

The minister further said that it was a well known fact that every soldier who joins the armed forces has a firm determination to render selfless service towards the nation. Hence, it was our moral duty to support them during hour of crisis.

Earlier, the minister took a round in the war museum wherein he witnessed the artistic presentation of bravery and valour of our soldiers during different combat situations.

On the occasion, director defence services welfare Brigadior Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, deputy director Commander BS Virk, group captain Gurpreet Singh Mangat, Wing Commanders (retd) Mohinder Singh Randhawa and DS Sarwara were present.

