Ludhiana: Jewellery stolen from Tajpur road showroom

Two burglars targeted a jewellery shop at Tajpur road and decamped with silver jewellery in the wee hours of Sunday. The burglars left their mobile phone in the shop while escaping. According to the jeweller, he incurred a loss of ₹25,000. The burglars took away artificial jewellery as the owner had taken gold along with him. Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, station house officer at the Division number 7 police station, Ludhiana, said the police would arrest the accused soon. The police have lodged an FIR against two unidentified accused. (HT Photo)

On being informed, the Division number 7 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police confiscated the mobile phone and initiated a process to trace the accused using the details found in the mobile phone.

Manish Kumar, owner of Shri Bala Ji Jewellers, stated that he came to know about the incident around 4 am when neighbours alerted him. He rushed to the spot and found the shutter open and the shop ransacked. The burglars damaged the glasses of the counter to steal the silver and artificial jewellery.

Manish Kumar stated that when he scanned the CCTV cameras, he found that two burglars committed the theft at 2.30 am after breaking open the shutter. They stayed in the shop for at least 30 minutes. The miscreants stole jewellery using the torches of their mobile phones. While escaping, they left their mobile phone in the shop.

