Ludhiana: Kataria pushes for startup growth, seeks industry support to clean Buddha Nullah

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday emphasised the need to maintain a balance between industrial development and environmental protection, describing industry as the backbone of the nation and urging industrialists to actively support the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah to improve public health and the environment.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at a stall during a leaders’ conclave in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing “Samagam 4.0 – Leaders Conclave 2026: Fashion and Textiles” in Ludhiana, Kataria praised Ludhiana’s industrial community for its technical expertise and innovative mindset. He highlighted how Punjabi entrepreneurs have consistently delivered practical solutions during challenging times, including the development of amphibious all-terrain vehicles that helped rescue people during floods in Punjab.

Calling the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah his “dream project,” the governor said pollution has become a major health concern for residents. He appealed to industrialists to join the mission collectively, drawing inspiration from the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev — “Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat” and “Sarbat Da Bhala.”

Kataria strongly advocated for the promotion of startups and innovation-driven entrepreneurship in Punjab. He said startups have the potential to become a major force in tackling unemployment by generating new opportunities for youth and encouraging self-reliance. Stressing the need for consistent financial assistance, mentorship and incubation support, he urged large industrial houses and established business leaders to actively guide and invest in young entrepreneurs. He noted that Punjab’s youth possess immense talent, technical skills and entrepreneurial spirit, but require a supportive ecosystem to transform ideas into successful ventures.

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{{^usCountry}} He encouraged educational institutions, industries and government bodies to work together in creating innovation hubs and startup-friendly policies that can help Punjab emerge as a leading destination for technology, manufacturing and sustainable enterprises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He encouraged educational institutions, industries and government bodies to work together in creating innovation hubs and startup-friendly policies that can help Punjab emerge as a leading destination for technology, manufacturing and sustainable enterprises. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Focus on fuel alternatives’

The governor, who travelled to Ludhiana with a convoy of just three official vehicles, encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on developing sustainable alternatives to petrol and diesel, stressing that the world is facing a serious energy crisis and that innovation in clean and renewable energy is the need of the hour.

He further remarked that while Punjab is known as the food bowl of India, the state should now strive to become a hub for nutritious and healthy food production as well. Congratulating the award winners at the conclave, he urged them to continue contributing towards making Punjab and India economically stronger and globally competitive.

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