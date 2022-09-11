Ludhiana | Khanna police form 6 teams to keep tab on illegal sand mining

Following murderous attack on the teams of mining department by people involved in illegal sand mining in Machhiwara, Khanna police has initiated a drive forming six special teams, led by senior officers, that will patrol along the river sides to keep a tab on the illegal activity during odd hours.

According to police, since they have started patrolling, no case of illegal mining has been reported.

Police have identified eight points in Machhiwara alongside Sutlej river from where the accused extract sand illegally at late-night and in wee hours.

The teams have been asked to conduct checking, especially during late-nights and in wee hours. Police are also in contact with residents of local villages asking villagers to alert them if they suspect illegal activities along the river banks.

The locals told police that the accused used to drive recklessly causing mishaps. Roads of the villages have also been damaged by the heavy vehicles used by the accused involved in illegal mining.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Harpal Singh Grewal said each team has 20 to 25 police personnel. While conducting checking, the teams can take help of local police stations also, he added.

Past incident

On August 28, miscreants accused of illegal sand mining had attempted murder on the employees of mining department in Tandimand village of Machhiwara. When the mining department officials had reached the spot to deter the illegal activity, the accused assaulted them and also tried to run over them with tractor trolleys.

Machhiwara police had lodged a case against Sunil Singh of Gaunsgarh village of Machhiwara, Pindi, Gurpreet Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Amrik Singh— all residents of Tandimand village— and their aides.