...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Khanna police launch drive to clear seized vehicles, 117 returned to owners

A high-level meeting chaired by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia was held on Wednesday to review and accelerate the vehicle disposal process

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

Khanna district police on Wednesday launched a special campaign for the disposal of seized and abandoned vehicles lying parked for years across various police stations. The campaign showed immediate results, with 117 vehicles handed over to their rightful owners on the very first day. In addition, police have already secured court approval for the auction of 79 vehicles.

According to police data, as many as 1,428 vehicles are currently parked at police stations across Khanna district. (HT File)

A high-level meeting chaired by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia was held on Wednesday to review and accelerate the vehicle disposal process. The meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs, members of the vehicle disposal committee, chief officers and chief clerks from across the district.

During the meeting, SSP Ahluwalia stressed the need for transparency and strict adherence to legal procedures while disposing of vehicles seized in criminal cases or found abandoned.

“Delay in disposal of vehicles creates serious space constraints at police stations and police lines. All officers have been directed to prioritise old cases and ensure there is no negligence in the process,” the SSP said.

Police officials said that before auctioning or disposing of any vehicle, all legal formalities and verification procedures would be completed to avoid future legal complications.

Among those present during the meeting were SP (H) Harpinder Kaur Gill, SP (I) Pawanjit Chaudhary, DSP (I) Mohit Singla, DSP (H) Gabbar Singh, DSP (Traffic) Karamvir Toor, DSP (Narcotics) Karamjit Singh Grewal, DSP (Special Branch) Tarlochan Singh, DSP Samrala Pritpal Singh Sandhu and DSP Payal Harmandeep Singh Cheema, besides other officials.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Khanna police launch drive to clear seized vehicles, 117 returned to owners
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Khanna police launch drive to clear seized vehicles, 117 returned to owners
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.