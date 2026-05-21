Ludhiana: Khanna police launch drive to clear seized vehicles, 117 returned to owners

Khanna district police on Wednesday launched a special campaign for the disposal of seized and abandoned vehicles lying parked for years across various police stations. The campaign showed immediate results, with 117 vehicles handed over to their rightful owners on the very first day. In addition, police have already secured court approval for the auction of 79 vehicles.

According to police data, as many as 1,428 vehicles are currently parked at police stations across Khanna district. (HT File)

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A high-level meeting chaired by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia was held on Wednesday to review and accelerate the vehicle disposal process. The meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs, members of the vehicle disposal committee, chief officers and chief clerks from across the district.

During the meeting, SSP Ahluwalia stressed the need for transparency and strict adherence to legal procedures while disposing of vehicles seized in criminal cases or found abandoned.

“Delay in disposal of vehicles creates serious space constraints at police stations and police lines. All officers have been directed to prioritise old cases and ensure there is no negligence in the process,” the SSP said.

Police officials said that before auctioning or disposing of any vehicle, all legal formalities and verification procedures would be completed to avoid future legal complications.

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{{^usCountry}} The SSP also instructed subdivision officers to maintain updated records of vehicles parked in police stations and ensure complete transparency in all related documentation. He directed officers to expedite disposal in cases that are no longer pending before courts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSP also instructed subdivision officers to maintain updated records of vehicles parked in police stations and ensure complete transparency in all related documentation. He directed officers to expedite disposal in cases that are no longer pending before courts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police data, as many as 1,428 vehicles are currently parked at police stations across Khanna district, including 544 four-wheelers and 884 two-wheelers. To monitor the process, a gazetted officer has been assigned to every police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police data, as many as 1,428 vehicles are currently parked at police stations across Khanna district, including 544 four-wheelers and 884 two-wheelers. To monitor the process, a gazetted officer has been assigned to every police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SSP Ahluwalia said the initiative was aimed not only at improving law and order management but also ensuring accountability and efficiency in administrative functioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Ahluwalia said the initiative was aimed not only at improving law and order management but also ensuring accountability and efficiency in administrative functioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He warned that strict action would be taken against any official found negligent or violating rules during the disposal process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He warned that strict action would be taken against any official found negligent or violating rules during the disposal process. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those present during the meeting were SP (H) Harpinder Kaur Gill, SP (I) Pawanjit Chaudhary, DSP (I) Mohit Singla, DSP (H) Gabbar Singh, DSP (Traffic) Karamvir Toor, DSP (Narcotics) Karamjit Singh Grewal, DSP (Special Branch) Tarlochan Singh, DSP Samrala Pritpal Singh Sandhu and DSP Payal Harmandeep Singh Cheema, besides other officials.

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