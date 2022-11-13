Ludhiana: Kidnapping, murder accused escapes police custody

A man facing trial in a 2021 case of kidnapping and murder escaped from Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday, where he was had been taken for a medical examination.

The accused was booked been booked in a fresh case by Division Number 2 police. Police have also booked ASI Avtar Singh for negligence.

Shatrughan, who used to work at a polyester factory, had been arrested by Machhiwara police in September 2021 from Kalaktar Ganj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, after he and his aide Rakesh Kumar allegedly kidnapped and murdered one Nitesh Kumar for ransom.

On September 3, 2021, they had invited Nitesh to consume liquor with them. They took him to a field, where they thrashed him and forced Nitesh to demand ₹10 lakh from his parents as ransom. They also clicked his pictures and sent them to his parents. Later, they strangled him to death and fled. Kumar was also arrested in September 2021.

Police have procured CCTV footage in which the accused is seen escaping from the civil hospital.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer at Division Number 2 police station, said that they are conducting investigation to find out if someone had helped the accused escape.

