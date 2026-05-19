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Ludhiana: Kingpin among 6 held from new delhi, 138 arrested so far

Police said the alleged mastermind is being brought to Ludhiana for further interrogation as investigators intensify efforts to ascertain the full extent of the interstate and international fraud network

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on an international cyber fraud syndicate, the Ludhiana commissionerate police has arrested the alleged kingpin of the network from Delhi along with five other accused linked to the racket.

The police chief said teams are now examining the money trail. (HT File)

Police said the alleged mastermind is being brought to Ludhiana for further interrogation as investigators intensify efforts to ascertain the full extent of the interstate and international fraud network. The kingpin has been identified as Deepak Jha of Delhi. He is alleged to have provided technical support, including software and mobile and computer applications, to facilitate hacking of targets’ devices.

Addressing the media on Monday, commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the cyber fraud network was operating mainly from Delhi and Gujarat and had links across multiple locations. “Our teams have arrested the kingpin of the network from Delhi. Efforts are underway to identify and trace his associates and others connected to the racket, including additional operatives from Gujarat,” Sharma said.

The police chief said teams are now examining the money trail and identifying additional operatives linked to the network.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Kingpin among 6 held from new delhi, 138 arrested so far
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Kingpin among 6 held from new delhi, 138 arrested so far
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