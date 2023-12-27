A labourer allegedly strangled his wife to death and took her body to his village in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Ludhiana: Labourer strangles wife to death, takes body to UP

The Amethi police lodged a zero FIR against the accused and sent the same to Ludhiana police for further action.

The Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Desraj, who was living here in Satguru Nagar before moving to Amethi.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC, against the accused.

Inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that the police have received a zero FIR from Amethi police that Desraj’s wife Anita, 23, had died under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana on October 6. Later, he took her dead body to his hometown for cremation.

The inspector said that the Uttar Pradesh Police have not clarified whether it was a case of murder or suicide. The autopsy report is pending, and further investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. Things will be clear after the arrest of the accused, he added.