Ludhiana | Lekhi takes a dig at Channi, calls him nominated not elected

Senior BJP leader and minister of state for external affair Meenakshi Lekhi says former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was elected by the people as CM, whereas Charanjit Singh Channi was nominated by the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi
Lekhi, while addressing the issues being faced by the party workers, said that emphasis on maintaining law and order has always remained priority of the party. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Senior BJP leader and minister of state for external affair Meenakshi Lekhi, who is co-incharge of the party for assembly polls in Punjab, sang praise of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said that he was elected by the people as CM, whereas the present chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was nominated by the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi.

While targeting Channi, Lekhi said Channi was making false claims of subsidies and freebees to lure the innocent public.

“The state has not seen development and this is largely the reason why the youth of the state are going abroad in pursuit of better careers and job,” said Lekhi.

Lekhi, while addressing the issues being faced by the party workers, said that emphasis on maintaining law and order has always remained priority of the party. “We had done this in Gujarat and now in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Gujarat is already the most progressive state and UP too is also on the path of progress. If we come to power Punjab will also witness development,” said Lekhi.

Lekhi said that the funds issued by the central government under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) were not being deposited directly into the account of common man and were being misused by the Congress ruled government. In the name of using the funds under the National Clean Air Programme, interlocking tiles are being used, which is a wastage of money.

Lekhi said that if elected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will get the matter probed.

