Ludhiana: Locals find dogs feeding on newborn’s body, FIR filed

The local police have filed an FIR after locals in Dholewal area discovered a pack of dogs feeding on the body of a newborn boy.

The Division number 6 police have registered an FIR under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified woman in connection with the incident. (iStock)

The discovery of the infant’s body near an auto agency by locals prompted immediate action by the Division Number 6 police.

Assistant sub-inspector Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said that locals alerted the police after witnessing the dogs nibbling on the lifeless body.

The ASI said that it is suspected that it could be a case of an unmarried woman abandoning the newborn to avoid social stigma. He said that the police will examine records from hospitals, nursing homes, and midwives to identify women who recently underwent deliveries in the past few days.

The Division number 6 police have registered an FIR under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified woman in connection with the incident.

