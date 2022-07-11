Ludhiana | Man, 4 aides carjack ex-employer’s vechicle

A man and his four accomplices on Monday carjacked a concrete mixer vehicle of the company where he worked after injuring the driver.

The accused is Simranjit Singh of Batala and his four aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Daljinder Singh of Mohali, who is a transporter. Daljinder said he used to provide heavy vehicles to various construction companies on rent. Simranjit was a driver in his company and had been sacked after he was caught stealing iron rods, which were meant to be delivered. He had been replaced by one Jatinder Singh of Mundian Kalan.

On July 9, Jatinder was going to Ludhiana from Mohali with the concrete mixture vehicle, when Simranjit and his four aides waylaid him on Chandigarh Road, assaulted him and stole the vehicle. On July 10, Simranjit called Daljinder and demanded ₹20,000 to release the vehicle. The complainant added that he transferred the money, but the accused did not return his vehicle.

ASI Ashok Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 392 (robbery), 384 (extortion), 34 (common intention) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.