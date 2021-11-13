Ludhiana man arrested over car’s tinted windows

A man was arrested for using tinted glass in his car on Thursday.

As per orders issued by joint commissioner of police (JCP) J Elanchezhian using tinted glass in cars has been banned in the city. Earlier, violators were challaned or fined.

However, the accused, Shalok Mittal of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, was arrested for the violation near Phullanwal Chowk. A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.