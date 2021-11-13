Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man arrested over car’s tinted windows

As per orders issued by the Ludhiana joint commissioner of police using tinted windows in cars has been banned in the city; earlier, violators were challaned or fined
The Ludhiana man was arrested over driving a car with tinted windows. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested for using tinted glass in his car on Thursday.

As per orders issued by joint commissioner of police (JCP) J Elanchezhian using tinted glass in cars has been banned in the city. Earlier, violators were challaned or fined.

However, the accused, Shalok Mittal of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, was arrested for the violation near Phullanwal Chowk. A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

