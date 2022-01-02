Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man arrested with 1kg heroin
Ludhiana man arrested with 1kg heroin

A case under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against a drug peddler arrested with 1kg 200 gram heroin near Tajpur Road by Ludhiana Special Task Force on Friday
The accused Suman Tiwari, 27, a native of Bihar, currently residing in Gagan Colony, Ludhiana, arrested with 1kg heroi, was sent to police remand by a local court (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested with 1.2kg heroin near Tajpur Road on Friday.

The accused, Suman Tiwari, 27, of Bihar, who was residing in Gagan Colony has been sent to police remand by a local court.An electronic weighing machine, empty polythene pouches were also found in his bag.

Special task force in-charge inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge said. “Acting on a top-off, we installed a check post at Tajpur Road. The accused was crossing the area on his bike when he was topped for checking.”

“The accused has been involved in drug peddling for the last three years,” said the officer.

He was on his way to take the contraband to Bhola Colony when he was arrested.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in SAS Nagar.

