Ludhiana man befriends 16-year-old girl on social media platform, robs her of phone, earrings

The police booked a Ludhiana-based man and his two accomplices for robbing a 16-year-old girl, who he had befriended on a social media platform, of her phone and earrings at a the railway overbridge near Jassian
Published on Jan 18, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for robbing a 16-year-old girl, whom he had befriended online, of her earrings and mobile phone near the Jalandhar bypass chowk on Tuesday.

The accused, Ranjit of Hargobind Nagar, had come in contact with the victim through a social networking site. The victim said the accused asked her to meet him near his house, where he ambushed her along with two other acquaintances. The accused allegedly took her to the railway overbridge near Jassian, where they snatched her mobile phone and earrings.

The accused then dropped her near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk and fled.

Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Lal, investigating officer, said a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.

