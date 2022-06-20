Ludhiana | Man booked for 21-year-old daughter’s molestation

A resident of Chitte Quarters, Dhuri Lines, has been booked for allegedly molesting his 21-year-old daughter. The FIR has been registered after a 16-month long investigation.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that on November 3, 2020, when she was alone at home, her father entered her room in an inebriated condition and molested her.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, who is currently on the run.

Sahnewal resident booked for raping woman on the pretext of marriage

A 28-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman for two years on the pretext of marriage. Later, the accused solemnised marriage with another woman.

He has been identified as Gurjot Singh of Sahnewal.

The complainant said the accused had befriended her and promised to marry her. Soon after, he coaxed her into establishing a physical relationship with him. But eventually, he failed to make good on the promise to marry her.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.