30-yr-old man ends life, one booked for abetment in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, The Tibba police booked a Karamsar Colony resident for abetment to suicide after a 30-year-old man ended his life.

According to police, the accused, identified as Pavitar Kumar Pathak, was threatening the victim over a monetary issue.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the brother of the victim. The complainant, who is a resident of Mohalla Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, stated that his brother had indulged in monetary issues with the accused. The accused was threatening him for the money and had humiliated him.

The complainant said that his brother hanged himself from the ceiling fan on June 8 at his home.

ASI Sham Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the accused at Tibba police Station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

