Ludhiana: Man booked for assaulting wife for not bearing male child

A 33-year-old woman from Raikot has accused her husband of threatening to kill her for not bearing a male child, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Razia Sultana, in her complaint alleged that her husband along with his relatives tried to strangle her with a rope and also inflicted injuries on her arms with a sharp-edged weapon.

The Sadar Raikot police booked her husband, identified as Rashid Mohammad of Lohatbaddi village.

Sultana said that she married the accused in 2011 and has two daughters. The woman alleged that her husband and his family members want a male child following which they were pressurising her to conceive another child.

The woman stated that she had caesarean procedures twice for the birth of her two daughters and it would be risky for her and the life of the child also if she conceived again.

Sultana in her complaint said that when she refused to conceive another child, her husband pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her on January 30.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC has been lodged against the husband of the victim. The police are also investigating the role of her husband’s relatives in the case.