Ludhiana man booked for deserting wife in Poland

Meharban police have booked a Ludhiana man and his parents for allegedly deserting his wife in Poland and misappropriating her gold jewellery and other dowry articles, police said on Tuesday.

Ramandeep had moved to Poland in 2015 after completing her studies and later obtained permanent residency. (HT File)

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The accused are Amritpal Singh of Jogi Majra village, his father Nirmal Singh and mother Gurmeet Kaur. The case was registered under Sections 316(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by Iqbal Singh, father of Ramandeep Kaur of Noorwala.

Ramandeep had moved to Poland in 2015 after completing her studies and later obtained permanent residency there. Her family subsequently began looking for a marriage match for her. A relative introduced them to Amritpal, and the family was allegedly told that he had permanent residency in England. Ramandeep returned to India and married him in 2016.

Her parents alleged that gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and other dowry articles were given at the wedding. They also claimed to have borne Amritpal’s expenses during his stay in India. Ramandeep’s mother alleged that he was unemployed at the time and that the family helped him set up a small garment-manufacturing unit.

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{{^usCountry}} She took husband to Poland in 2022 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She took husband to Poland in 2022 {{/usCountry}}

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Ramandeep returned to Poland after the marriage. According to her family, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed plans to take Amritpal there and she eventually brought him to Poland in 2022 on a three-year visa.

The couple initially lived together, but Amritpal allegedly later moved out and began living separately. Ramandeep repeatedly tried to persuade him to return, but he allegedly refused. Her parents also approached Amritpal and his parents in an effort to resolve the dispute, but the attempts failed.

The family further alleged that Amritpal and his parents misappropriated the jewellery and other dowry articles given at the time of marriage.

Complaint followed seven-month inquiry

Iqbal Singh submitted a written complaint to senior Ludhiana police officials on February 17, 2026. After an inquiry lasting around seven months, Meharban police registered the case against Amritpal, Nirmal Singh and Gurmeet Kaur.

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Head constable Talwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said, “A probe is underway and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence that emerge during the investigation.”