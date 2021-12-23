Ludhiana: Man booked for hacking wife’s account, downloading IT return papers

A Haibowal resident has been booked for allegedly downloading the copies of his wife’s income tax returns after hacking into her account.

The accused, identified as Deepak Puri of Durgapuri of Haibowal, allegedly did so counter the wife’s alimony claims.

Complainant Priyanka of New Janakpuri said she had got married to Puri on January 16, 2017.

She alleged that soon after marriage, the accused started harassing her for dowry, so started living separately. She lodged a dowry complaint against the accused on November 18, 2018 and subsequently also filed a domestic violence plaint, and moved court to claim alimony.

She added that during the court hearings, her husband produced a copy of her income tax returns with an intention to gain advantage in the case.

The woman alleged that her husband had hacked her account and downloaded the copy of her tax return. She further added that she had shown income in her account as she was planning to go abroad.

Inspector Ramandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman had filed the complaint on March 30. After investigating the matter for nine months, police lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 C of the Information Technology Act.