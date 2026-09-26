Ludhiana: Man booked for raping 18-year-old

The Haibowal police have registered a rape case against a man accused of sexually exploiting an 18-year-old woman over the past several months on the promise of marriage and impregnating her. The accused, who lives in the same locality as the woman and her family, is absconding. He has been identified as Sohan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. (HT)

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The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. She told the police that her daughter had been complaining of stomach pain for several days, following which she was taken to a doctor. During the examination, the family was informed that the woman was pregnant.

When questioned, the woman told her mother that the accused had befriended her and, a few months ago, taken her to Nehru Rose Garden on the pretext of marrying her. She alleged that he raped her there and continued to sexually exploit her on several subsequent occasions.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balram Singh, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered against the accused under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for rape.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused remained at large and efforts were under way to trace and arrest him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused remained at large and efforts were under way to trace and arrest him. {{/usCountry}}

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