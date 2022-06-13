Ludhiana | Man booked for stealing woman’s phone, sending morphed images to her contacts
A resident of Tibba Road has been booked for allegedly morphing the pictures of a 27-year-old city resident and sending it to her colleagues and relatives with an intention to defame her.
The woman, who works in a private firm, said the accused had even tried to extort money from her. She said that she had met the accused, Sonu Yadav of Tibba Road, around eight months ago. They had been planning to get married.
One day, he allegedly took her phone and kept it with him. She said that he took some images from her phone and morphed in onto an obscene image.
The woman said the accused then demanded money for not sharing them images and started sending it to her colleagues and relatives.
Inspector Ranbir Singh, Tibba station house officer, said that soon after receiving information, police lodged an FIR.
The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67A of Information Technology Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics