Ludhiana: Man dies days after assault by neighbours; 3 booked for murder

A 38-year-old man died at a Chandigarh hospital on Friday, four days after he was allegedly assaulted by three neighbours during a quarrel in Bains village. Following his death, the victim’s family and local residents took to the streets and blocked Ferozepur Road for around 30 minutes on Saturday, demanding that a murder charge be added to the case.

Cops invoke murder charges after family staged protest on Ferozepur Road. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, Jaspreet Singh, had been undergoing treatment at Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on September 19. His family alleged that police had initially booked the accused only for assault despite his death, prompting them to stage protest on Sunday.

The blockade led to long queues of vehicles and disrupted traffic on Ferozepur Road. Senior police officials reached the spot and assured the family of a fair investigation and strict legal action against the accused. The protesters subsequently lifted the blockade.

According to a complaint lodged by Jaspreet’s younger brother, Amrik Singh, the assault took place around 8.30 pm on September 15. Amrik said Jaspreet, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, returned home and began abusing family members. The family locked the main gate to avoid a confrontation, while Jaspreet continued shouting from the road.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Amrik alleged that neighbours Gurdial Singh and his wife, Manjit Kaur, came outside, believing Jaspreet’s remarks were directed at them. Despite Jaspreet telling them that he was arguing with his family, the couple allegedly started beating him. Their son, Prem Singh, also joined them, according to the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amrik alleged that neighbours Gurdial Singh and his wife, Manjit Kaur, came outside, believing Jaspreet’s remarks were directed at them. Despite Jaspreet telling them that he was arguing with his family, the couple allegedly started beating him. Their son, Prem Singh, also joined them, according to the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the scuffle, Manjit Kaur allegedly picked up a brick and struck Jaspreet on the head, leaving him unconscious and bleeding. Jaspreet was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment on September 19.

Police had initially booked Gurdial Singh, Manjit Kaur and Prem Singh for assault.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station, said, “We have now added Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the FIR following Jaspreet’s death. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.”