Ludhiana: Man duped of 6 lakh on lure of job in railways

The Dakha police have booked two men for duping a resident of Butari village of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in Indian Railways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been as identified as Ramandeep Singh of Purain village in Sidhwan Bet Tehsil and Ravinder Kumar alias Rinku of Fatehabad, Haryana.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the victim, Jashandeep Singh.

Jashandeep, in his complaint filed on April 19, said he had met the accused duo through a relative and they had promised to help him secure a job in India Railways through their connections. The accused had taken ₹6 lakh from him and even given him a fake joining letter.

When he went to join his duty, officials told him the joining letter is fake.

Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Kumar, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC has been registered against the accused at Dakha police station. A manhunt is on for their arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}