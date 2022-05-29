Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 27-year-old man from Ludhiana ended his life by jumping into Sukhna Lake while boating on Friday evening.
Before taking the extreme step,the deceased went around the lake, looking for someone to join him on a two-seater boat, said police.
Eventually, a taxi driver agreed to give him company. As the boat reached the middle of the lake, the 27-year-old removed his life jacket and jumped off the boat.
The shocked taxi driver alerted the police over the phone, following which police and army teams launched a search for the youth, but could not find him. The body was eventually fished out on Saturday morning.
Police said the deceased, who had a private job in Ludhiana, was married and had a 18-month-old daughter. While no suicide note was recovered, the family members shared that he left home after a fight and had sent a message to his wife on Friday evening.
The body was handed over to them after autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
-
AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker
Geetanjali Shree's feat of winning the prestigious International Booker Prize has the Aligarh Muslim University fraternity in raptures. Prof Imtiyaz Hasnain, dean, faculty of arts, prof Shafey Kidwai (Sahitya Academy Awardee, 2019), prof Ashiq Ali (chairman, department of Hindi), prof Asim Siddiqui (chairman, department of English), prof Azra Musavi (director, Advanced Centre for Women Studies) and Hindi critic, Ajay Bisariya (department of Hindi), also waxed eloquent on Geetanjali's accomplishment.
-
Govt ‘flip-flops’ on Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of the Punjab government on Saturday, Giani Harpreet Singh sought to restore the same but the Akal Takht jathedar refused, saying Sikh youth and Khalsa Panth were enough for Singh Sahib's security. “@PunjabGovtIndia restore security but Singh Sahib refuses to take it,” said the SGPC in a tweet. He said the remaining security men should also be taken back.
-
Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. Several union ministers from U. P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March. The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.
-
Uttar Pradesh assembly: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh heaps praise on Yogi’s economic model
Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 as historic and a “masterstroke.” Describing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's economic model as a monk's model, the BJP member said it was the best one. Sidharth Nath Singh was speaking during a debate on the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
-
Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land
The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad. Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.
