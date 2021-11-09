Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

The girl’s father had told police that he, along with his wife and daughter, was sleeping when the accused scaled a wall, entered their room and forcibly took his 12-year-old daughter away. He then raped and sexually assaulted her in a room.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 02:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The court of additional district and sessions judge KK Jain on Wednesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Mahinder Pal Singh alias Amandeep Singh of Jagraon.

The court convicted him under sections of rape, criminal intimidation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

As per the prosecution case, the FIR was registered on July 10, 2018. The girl’s father had told police that he, along with his wife and daughter, was sleeping when the accused scaled a wall, entered their room and forcibly took his 12-year-old daughter away.

He then raped and sexually assaulted her in a room. The parents woke up on hearing the screams of the girl and were shocked to find her there.

The accused had fled the scene by the time the parents reached to rescue the child, but he was later arrested.

