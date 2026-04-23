Ludhiana: Man held for 5-lakh extortion bid

Sarabha Nagar police arrested a Sunet village resident for allegedly demanding ₹5 lakh from a family in the same colony and threatening to kill their nine-year-old son.

Two unidentified associates have also been booked in connection with the case. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as Mani Kumar, was arrested following a complaint filed by Zeenat Begum. Two unidentified associates have also been booked.

According to the complaint, Zeenat’s husband, Iqbal Singh, who works in Saudi Arabia, received a call on April 18 from an unknown person demanding money and threatening harm to their son if the demand was not met.

The matter escalated on April 20 when Zeenat, along with her son, had gone to visit a relative after locking their house.

During this time, the accused and his accomplices allegedly broke into the house and decamped with ₹20,000 in cash, a mobile phone, two LPG cylinders and documents.

Police said the accused later locked the house again, clicked photos of the premises and sent them to the victim’s husband, reiterating the threat.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Jaswinder Singh said the accused has a criminal background. Efforts are underway to arrest his accomplices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Jaswinder Singh said the accused has a criminal background. Efforts are underway to arrest his accomplices. {{/usCountry}}

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