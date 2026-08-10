The Basti Jodhewal police have arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of attempting to sexually assault his landlord’s wife and attacking her husband with a hammer when he confronted him. The injured man is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 115(2), 126(2) and 351(1)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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The accused, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Pandarwal village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), operates a sewing-machine manufacturing unit on the ground floor of the complainant’s house. In her complaint, the 32-year-old woman alleged that the accused had attempted to sexually assault her several times when her husband was away at work. She alleged that she told her husband about the matter on August 8. Her husband subsequently confronted the accused, following which an argument broke out between the two.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly tore the woman’s clothes when she intervened to rescue her husband and then attacked the man with a hammer. The man collapsed following the assault and was rushed to a hospital with the help of neighbours, where he remains under treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer, said, “Police have registered a case after receiving the complaint and arrested the accused. The FIR has been registered under Sections 79 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(1)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer, said, “Police have registered a case after receiving the complaint and arrested the accused. The FIR has been registered under Sections 79 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(1)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.” {{/usCountry}}

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Additional sections could be incorporated after the injured man’s medical report is received and the investigation progresses, the ASI added.