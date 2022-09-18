Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man held for kidnapping, raping woman

Ludhiana: Man held for kidnapping, raping woman

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Held the woman at knifepoint, kidnapped and raped her at a park; 20-gram heroin and a bike with a fake registration number also recovered from the suspect

A drugs case has also been registered against the suspect as 20-gram heroin was recovered from him. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for abducting and raping a woman at knifepoint.

The accused has been identified as Baljit Kumar alias Goldy of New Vishwakarma Colony, Jamalpur. Police also recovered around 20-gm heroin, 90,000 and a bike with a fake number plate, which is suspected to be stolen, from his possession.

The woman, 27, of Bachhittar Nagar, said that she works at a factory . She told police that when she was returning home on Thursday, Baljit waylaid and abducted her at knifepoint. He then took her to a park in Moti Nagar and raped her.

She went home and narrated the incident to her husband, who took her to hospital. Later, she lodged an FIR against the suspect at Moti Nagar police station.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said that police have booked Goldy under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

During questioning, the accused also confessed that he was involved in drug smuggling, following which a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP