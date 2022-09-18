Ludhiana: Man held for kidnapping, raping woman

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for abducting and raping a woman at knifepoint.

The accused has been identified as Baljit Kumar alias Goldy of New Vishwakarma Colony, Jamalpur. Police also recovered around 20-gm heroin, ₹90,000 and a bike with a fake number plate, which is suspected to be stolen, from his possession.

The woman, 27, of Bachhittar Nagar, said that she works at a factory . She told police that when she was returning home on Thursday, Baljit waylaid and abducted her at knifepoint. He then took her to a park in Moti Nagar and raped her.

She went home and narrated the incident to her husband, who took her to hospital. Later, she lodged an FIR against the suspect at Moti Nagar police station.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said that police have booked Goldy under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

During questioning, the accused also confessed that he was involved in drug smuggling, following which a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

