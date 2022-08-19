Ludhiana: Man missing for 2 days found murdered in Payal

The body of a 40-year-old man who had been missing for the past two days was fished out from a canal at Dhamot village in Payal on Thursday. Police had earlier lodged a kidnapping case, but have now added murder charges to the FIR.

The victim has been identified as Jagdev Singh alias Kala. He was unmarried.

Sub-inspector Amrik Singh, station house officer at Payal police station, stated that the body had injuries inflicted by blunt weapons and has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

On August 16, Dalwinder Singh, the victim’s brother, had filed a complaint stating that Jagdev had been kidnapped.

He stated that his brother had gone to the field to fetch fodder for the cattle, but did not return till evening. When he went to the field to search for him, he was shocked to see blood stains. He also found Jagdev’s bike, slipper and mobile phone.