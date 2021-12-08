Ludhiana: Man mowed down near DMCH hostel

A day after a speeding car mowed down an unidentified person on Rajpura Road near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the police on Tuesday registered a case against the unknown driver.

The reckless driver had also rammed his car into three other vehicles parked on the road, before fleeing.

Station house officer, sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, said that the car belongs to a resident of Rishi Nagar. “ We are trying to trace the person who was driving the car at the time of the incident. The victim’s body will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification. Shopkeepers in the area say that the victim used to roam the area, but no one knew his name or other details.”

The incident had taken place on December 6 while the victim was crossing the road. Bystanders say the accused was driving at high speed and lost control of the vehicle after hitting the man.

