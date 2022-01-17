Ludhiana man murders wife, sleeps next to her corpse

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and slept next to her corpse, in a labour quarter in Focal Point area on Saturday evening.

The accused has been identified as Sooraj Bahadur Chhetri, who works as a watchman in a factory and lives on its campus.

Focal Point station house officer (SHO), inspector Rajesh Kumar said the accused had got into a spat with his wife, Bishnu Chhetri, over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, he allegedly thrashed her following which she fell on the bed. The accused is then said to have strangled her while simultaneously punching her face.

Bishnu lost consciousness after the assault, following which the accused went to sleep.

A few hours later, he woke up and found that his wife had died. Around 9pm, he rang up his brother and narrated the whole incident to him. Later, he also informed the victim’s brother, Krishan Bahadur.

The victim’s brother said the couple had got married around 23 years ago and they have a 21-year-old son, who also works as a watchman and lives in another locality.

He added that on Saturday around 9pm, he received a call from Sooraj’s brother who told that Bishnu had died. He immediately rushed to their house and found Bishnu lying dead on the bed and Sooraj sitting next to the body.

The victim’s brother said he saw injury marks on his sister’s face. When he asked Sooraj about it, he confessed that he had an argument with Bishnu and had thrashed her.

SHO Kumar said the accused did not try to flee after the crime.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Sooraj.