Ludhiana: Man, niece die in sleep as roof of house collapses in Doraha

A man and his 12-year-old niece died when the roof of their one-room rented accommodation collapsed while they were asleep inside in Doraha village on Thursday.

Police have arrested the owner of the building, identified as Yadwinder Singh of Doraha village.

The incident left the girl’s mother and two brothers severely injured.

The victims have been identified Naresh Kumar, 23, and his 12-year-old niece. The girl’s mother Gypsy, 32, who is the sister-in-law of the deceased man, and her two minor brothers, aged 10 and 4, have been critically injured. They have been admitted to civil hospital in Khanna, where their condition is said to be serious.

After the mishap, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Payal) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar asked the tehsildar to submit details of the incident. The SDM also asked the executive officer of the municipal council, Doraha, to check and file a fitness report of the building where the roof had collapsed.

Villagers reported that the family had been had rented the accommodation that was already in a dilapidated state. At approximately 5:30 am on Thursday, the roof suddenly collapsed, burying the victims who were asleep at the time. Local residents, upon hearing the noise and commotion, gathered at the site and initiated a rescue operation.

According to eyewitnesses, the two lost their lives at the spot, while the others suffered multiple injuries. The locals immediately alerted the police and rushed the injured family members to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at the Doraha Police Station, said that after the children’s father abandoned them, their mother had sought refuge with her husband’s brother. Her husband, who is an acute drinker, is currently living in Ladhowal in Ludhiana. The rented room was already in a shoddy condition and the police are currently investigating to determine the cause of the mishap.

A case under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been lodged against the building owner. The police have arrested the building owner immediately after lodging an FIR.

The building has at least 10 rooms and most of the rooms are occupied by tenants, mostly labourers.

SDM (Payal) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said that most of the rooms of the building are in dilapidated condition. She has asked the executive officer of the municipal council, Doraha to submit a report about the condition of the building.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar said that the wife of the building owner had asked Naresh and Gypsy to shift to some other room a couple of days ago, citing the shoddy condition of the roof. The family was delaying shifting citing a busy schedule, as Naresh and Gypsy both are working to run the family.

