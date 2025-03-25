Ludhiana: Man poses as customer, flees with gold rings, police launches investigation

A miscreant posing as a customer stole 18 gold rings from a jewellery store on Khanna Road in Samrala on Monday evening. Before the jeweller could nab him the accused escaped in a Hyundai Creta SUV. Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Samrala police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation (HT Photo)

According to the shop owners, the incident occurred around 7.45 pm. The man, aged around 45, arrived at the store alone in a SUV and requested to see gold rings. At the time, a few women customers were already seated inside. Mistaking the man as part of the group, the jeweller began displaying designer rings.

Taking advantage of the situation, the man suddenly grabbed a tray containing 18 rings, ran outside, jumped into his vehicle, and sped off towards Beeja Road. The staff attempted to chase him, but he managed to escape.

Rupam Verma and Deepak Verma, the owners of the store, reported the matter to the police immediately. Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Samrala police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police recovered CCTV footage showing the suspect and his vehicle, and teams have been deployed to trace his whereabouts.

The sub-inspector stated that the accused would be arrested soon. The footage and photographs of the suspect have been circulated to neighbouring police stations and checkpoints to aid in the manhunt.