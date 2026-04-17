Ludhiana: Man secures job using ‘fake documents’, FIR registered

A man has been booked for securing employment in a private real estate firm by submitting forged educational qualifications and drawing salary fraudulently, the Jamalpur police said on Thursday.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh says further investigation is underway. (HT File)

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The accused has been identified as Karan Singhania, a resident of Model Town. Complainant Divyakant Singh of Vardhman Amrante Private Limited, a real estate company, had filed a complaint on June 24, 2025. According to police officials, an FIR has been registered at Jamalpur police station under Sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after an investigation that lasted nearly 10 months.

The complainant alleged that the accused, by misrepresenting his education qualification, obtained the post of senior manager (accounts) and continued to draw salary despite not being eligible for the role.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said further investigation into the matter is underway. The accused is yet to be arrested.

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