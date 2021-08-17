Ludhiana man shoots himself dead with licensed revolver

A 40-year-old spare parts trader ended his life by shooting himself twice with his licensed revolver at his house in Durgapuri, Haibowal, on Monday.

A suicide note was recovered from the house in which the deceased blamed two men for driving him to suicide.

Named as Rajan Jain of Karol Bagh and Harish Sabharwal of 33 Futta Road in the note, the duo has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The deceased’s wife and children were away at Rajasthan to pay obeisance at a shrine, but his elderly parents were present on the ground floor of the house when he took the extreme step on the first floor,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Sameer Verma.

“He shot himself in the chest with his .32-bore licensed revolver and died on the spot. His elderly parents mistook the gunshots for something falling on the roof. They went upstairs to check and found his room bolted from inside. When he didn’t respond despite persistent knocking, the couple summoned their younger son, who was out for some work,” the ADCP said.

When the brother came in and forced the door open, the family was shocked to find the trader lying dead in a pool of blood and immediately called the police.

The ADCP, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Gurpreet Singh, along with Haibowal police reached the spot and recovered a suicide note, accusing Rajan Jain and Harish Sabharwal of forcing him to end his life. The deceased also sought forgiveness from his family.

“As per preliminary investigation, Rajan and Harish had been harassing the trader over some money that he owed them. He owned a spare parts shop on Gill Road. According to his family, he was stressed for the past few days,” the ADCP said, adding that teams had been despatched to arrest the accused.