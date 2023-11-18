Ludhiana man shot dead in Canada

A 28-year-old resident of Nathowal village in Raikot, Ludhiana, was shot dead by masked assailants at Mississauga in Ontario, Canada on November 16.

The victim has been identified as Jagraj Singh, alias Raj who had shifted to Canada three months ago on a study visa

Raj was working as a security guard with a transport company in Mississauga when he was shot dead by two masked assailants on the night of November 16.

According to Jasvir Singh, a close acquaintance of the family, Raj hailed from a humble background and was working as a teacher in a private school before shifting abroad.

Jasvir said the victim is survived by his mother, Sukhdeep Kaur, and an elder brother, who currently works in Dubai. The family has appealed to the government of India to facilitate the repatriation of the body.

Jasvir said Raj was shot while on duty and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. “Despite receiving prompt medical attention, his injuries proved to be fatal,” he said

