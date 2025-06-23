Ludhiana: Man thrown into canal, FIR against 19-yr-old woman, aide

A 19-year-old woman, with the help of a male accomplice, allegedly kidnapped and attacked her former friend before throwing him—unconscious—into a canal in Ludhiana’s Jodhan area. The victim, however, miraculously survived after being rescued by local farmers working nearby. Both the accused are currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt. (HT Photo)

The police have booked the accused—Jasleen Kaur of Seeloani village and Balkaran Singh of Jattpura village—for attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and robbery. Both are currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt.

According to police, the victim, Harkirat Singh, a resident of Tungaheri village, had previously shared a close friendship with Jasleen. The two had studied together at a local school and stayed in contact over social media. However, their relationship soured after Jasleen grew close to Balkaran Singh.

On June 18, Jasleen allegedly lured Harkirat to come at a secluded plot near the Abohar Branch Canal in Saholi village. Once he arrived, she persuaded him to sit inside her Swift car. Moments later, Balkaran, who had been hiding nearby, entered the car and allegedly strangled Harkirat with gloved hands, while the duo took away his mobile phone and wallet containing his Aadhaar, PAN, and ATM cards.

After beating him unconscious, they dumped him into the canal in an apparent attempt to kill him and fled the scene.

Fortunately, two local farmers—Jagpal Singh and Tejpal Singh—who were working in the nearby fields, saw him floating in the water body. They pulled him out in an unconscious state and informed his mother. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Pakhowal and later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana due to the critical nature of his condition.

Eyewitnesses said Harkirat was wearing only his pants when rescued, indicating that he was violently attacked.

Station house officer (SHO) Sahibmeet Singh of Jodhan police station confirmed the case, stating that FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “It appears to be a pre-planned attack. We have raided multiple locations but both accused are absconding. They will be arrested soon and dealt with strictly under the law,” he said.